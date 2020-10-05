Ex Bigg Boss fame Kamya Punjabi thinks her friend Sidharth Shukla is stealing the thunder in Bigg Boss 14

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMKAMYAPUNJABI Kamya Punjabi tweets about Sidharth Shukla that he is 'stealing' Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss is back with a bang with its new season 14 but seems like a few people are still hungover on Bigg Boss 13. Yes, this is happening because a few old contestants of Bigg Boss's previous seasons have made an appearance on the show like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, actress Kamya Punjabi praised her friend and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla saying that he is 'stealing' this show again. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Is this #BB13 ? This looks like a @sidharth_shukla show again you stealing it again my friend #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV.”

Check out her tweet here:

Is this #BB13 ? This looks like a @sidharth_shukla show again 😃 you stealing it again my friend 👌🤩😃 #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 4, 2020

This season of Bigg Boss seems to have undergone a slight change - while popular ex-contestants and winners have made appearances in the past seasons too, this time around, it appears they will have a much bigger role inside the house and will also stay longer. On Day 1 itself, Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina were seen discussing housemates, who need to stay with them. Later, they were seen rejecting some candidates. Gauahar had announced new rules too.

As per new rule book, Gauahar would take charge of the kitchen and the contestants would be allowed to work, cook or eat as per her wishes. Sidharth would have control over the bedroom. He would get to decide the sleeping arrangements and Hina, meanwhile, would decide who gets to use the luxuries of the house - Bigg Boss mall, spa and gym. She would also need to allow only seven items out of the contestants’ luggage per day to be used.

The new season of Bigg Boss has a bunch of stars from the television industry - names include Rubina Diliak, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Jasmine Bhasin are well known names on TV, Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol are popular names from Punjab. Nikki Tamboli is a south actor.

