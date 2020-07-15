After Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon's hairdresser, another crew member tests COVID19 positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYAS_WORLD_ Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi

The star cast of comedy TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain had resumed the shoot after 100 days earlier this month and they have already witnessed COVID19 positive cases among the crew. Earlier, TV actress Saumya Tandon's hairdresser had tested positive for coronavirus and the actress was asked to take a break from the shoot for a few days. Now, as per the latest reports, another crew member has tested COVID19 positive. Going by the reports in TellyChakkar, a crew member named Gopal, who is Saumya Tandon's makeup man, has tested coronavirus positive.

The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, "Gopal is receiving medical aid and has been quarantined. Precautions on the sets of the show have been increased so that the cast and crew are safe." Looks like it is not going to be an easy shoot during the pandemic. Many other TV shows have resumed shooting and cases have been found on the sets.

On Sunday, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus due to which the shooting was stalled. Taking to Instagram Parth shared about his infection and informed that he had mild symptoms of coronavirus. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested.And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care"

After Parth Samthaan, Balaji Telefilm's creative head Tanusri Dasgupta also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Talking to India Forums in an interview, Tanusri said, "I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery."

Soon, Balaji issued a statement that read, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."

Coming back to Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, actress Shubhangi Atre who played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show tookt o Instagram to share picture from the sets as she returned to the shoot. Sharing an image of herself getting her hair and makeup done, she wrote, "After 100 days,,,, Shooting starts #bhabhijigharparhai #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi" She captioned another post as, "Back in Action Sahi pakde hain!!!! #angooribhabhi #shubhangiatre #bhabhijigharparhai."

