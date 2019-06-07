Surbhi Chandna to romance this TV actor in Sanjivani 2! Deets inside

Ever since Ishqbaaz went off air, fans eagerly wanted to see Surbhi Chandna back on small screen. The actress has been staying low for a long time after her part ended in the Nakuul Mehta show. After months of sabbatical, Surbhi Chandna has finally signed a show Sanjivani 2 which is going to be the sequel of super-hit medical drama which aired during early 2000s. The show is reported to go on air from July this year. However, there has been a suspense around the actor who will play the male lead opposite her. There were also reports that Nakuul Mehta is the one who will romance Chandna in Sanjivani 2 as well.

According to the latest report, not Nakuul Mehta but Namit Khanna has been finalised by the makers to romance Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani 2. Finally, Khanna bagged the lead role in the show. Talking about their roles, Surbhi si playing a submissive, shy Punjabi girl who comes to Sanjivani to prove that her parents are innocent. Namit, on the other hand, is quite extrovert and is a charmer around girls.

Initially in the show, as most of the Indian daily soaps are like, Surbhi and Namit's character will hate each other. Their hostility towards each other will turn into love as the show will progress. The second season will have the actors from the previous season reprising their roles. Among them, few names are Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli.

Sanjivani was quite a thing back in 2002-05. Let's see if the makers will be able to make it as hit as the old one with a fresh pairing.