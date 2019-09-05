Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Vivek Dahiya and friends, see pics 

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 with much fervour. The actress, best known for her role as Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabattein, took to social media to share some lovely pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Taking to her Instagram account, Divyanka Tripathi shared the pictures with a caption that read, "#GanpatiVisits...an opportunity to meet friends!
Missed clicking pictures with you Namrata and @kunalthakkur".
Vivek Dahiya also shared pictures from the celebration on his Instagram.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently spent time with kids suffering from cancer at an NGO, and the couple took to social media to share their experience and spread awareness around childhood cancer.
The couple was invited by a NGO--Access Life Assistance Foundation--to flag off International childhood cancer awareness month to draw attention around diagnosis and treatment of cancer amongst children.
A Sunday spent learning about the definition of hope and perseverance in a very different way. An invitation to flag off International childhood cancer awareness month to draw attention around diagnosis and treatment of cancer amongst children. Witnessed a child named Rajesh getting discharged today after 8 months of treatment who is now “Cancer Free” and that’s the best part. IT IS ABSOLUTELY CURABLE as long as detected at the right time. These kids had laughters that’ll make your heart melt, at same time bearing strength that can make a grown up cry. They should not be remembering the number of chemos instead of their friends and classmates. @accesslifeindia providing shelter and food to the children and their families free of cost is worthy of every ounce of respect. It was an honour to be a part. Thank you 🙏 #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth #September #Bravehearts #DishoomToCancer
It was not exactly loved at first sight for Divvyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.. They both play crucial characters in Star Plus’s popular serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
The two absolutely look much in love and make a very good looking couple indeed. On being asked what they like the most about each other, Divyanka said that it was Vivek's simplicity that attracted her towards him. She also added that he really takes care of her and makes her feel comfortable.
On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi has stepped out of her zone to experiment with her first web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala on ALTBalaji and Zee5.
