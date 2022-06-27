Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case of actress, Police to gather evidence till July 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ACTOR_VIJAYBABU Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu is embroiled in a rape case

Vijay Babu, Malayalam movie producer and actor, is facing a probe in the case of alleged rape of an actress in Kerala. He was on Monday arrested by the Kochi city police investigating the matter, police said. Babu had secured anticipatory bail in the case from the Kerala High Court on June 22. Police said Babu's arrest was recorded and he would be released as per the conditions set by the high court.

Bail set at Rs 5 lakh

While granting bail to Vijay Babu, the high court had said he shall be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. During the period from June 27 to July 3, he shall be deemed to be under the custody of police "for facilitating the requirements of investigation", the court had said, allowing his plea seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case.

Police to investigate the alleged rape case

Police said Babu would be taken to the spots where the alleged crime was committed by him for gathering evidence during this period. The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-half months.

Victim's lawyer challenges Vijay Babu's bail

The woman's lawyer, opposing Babu's plea, had argued before the court that the actor-producer had allegedly "misused and abused the trust reposed on him by her." It was also argued on her behalf that being a novice artist, her objections were easily subdued and that she was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults by him. Babu had claimed that he was innocent and was "highly aggrieved" by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a "scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media."