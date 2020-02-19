Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thala Ajith suffers injuries during bike stunt on Valimai sets

Thala Ajith has been in the news these days as he is shooting for his next film Valimai. It is said that the director of the film, Vinoth, has been upset with the actor about the shoot getting delayed. It was rumoured that actor Ajith Kumar had been spending time in manufacturing a model airfact and not showing up on the set which is resulting in the film getting delayed. However, the latest reports have rubbished all the rumours. It is said that the Chennai schedule of the film was wrapped up on time, this Monday.

According to the reports, during the shoot of the film Valimai, Thala Ajith got injured. He was performing a bike stunt when his bike slipped, and he suffered a few injuries. The source revealed to TOI, “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor. The actor should recover in the next few days and will join the team for the next schedule soon.”

For the unversed, it was rumoured that director Vinoth is upset with Ajith as he is unable to give full time to the shoot of Valimai. Firstly, the actor has been keeping busy helping college students manufacture an unmanned aircraft as he was appointed as the advisor for the students. Then he and his team Daksha had gone on to win the second place in the UAV Challenge held in Australia in 2018. The shoot of the film started in December 2019 and it was supposed to end in the early months of 2020. The film is slated to release for Diwali 2020.

It is also said that Ajith has been engaged in another project and he has left the shooting of Valimai midway for it. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP.

