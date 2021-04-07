Image Source : YOUTUBE/ MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS Pushpa Teaser: Allu Arjun's fierce look and action packed sequences leave fans impressed | WATCH

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, makers released the teaser of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa. In a 1 minute 20 second teaser, we are taken into the deep forests among the world of smugglers. From the beginning, the teaser promises some high octane thrill and action-packed sequences. Allu Arjun in a never-seen avatar looks fierce as a sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj. The teaser also shows few glimpses of Rashmika Mandanna who plays the leading lady in the film.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by Sukumar the film is going to be packed with entertainment. On Saturday, Pushpa’s producer Mythri Movie Makers shared a glimpse of the film with a tagline that read, “Hold your nerve tight because Excitement is in the air.” The makers described Pushpa as a “ferocious” character, adding that the first look will release on April 7 at 6:12 pm.

Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated 18 years of his journey in the film industry. Thanking his fans for their support and love, Allu Arjun tweeted, “It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude.”

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest successes of his career. Pushpa is a rustic action forest-based thriller and will mark Arjun's maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film portrays a tale of red sandalwood smuggling.

The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Last month, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was roped in to play the antagonist in the film. This will mark Fahadh’s debut in the Telugu industry. The magnum opus is being made on a massive budget of over Rs 100 crore will hit the theatres worldwide on August 13th, 2021.