Megastar Chiranjeevi hails Telugu Cinema after Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli bag National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals on August 24. From Hindi to Telugu to Odia, multiple film industries gained recognition and have been announced as the winners. Amidst the celebrations, megastar Chiranjeevi hailed Telugu Cinema for bagging six National Awards this year.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and congratulated all the winners by tagging them in his tweet. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69th National Film Awards 2021 !!!! Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema. Heartiest Congratulations to, especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!! Absolutely Proud of you!!! 6 National Awards for #RRR @mmkeeravaani garu #PremRakshith @kaalabhairava7 #SrinivasMohan #KingSoloman @DVVEntertainment #DVVDanaiah Most of all the Visionary SS Rajamouli @ssr for Leading the Way!!!! 2 National Awards for #Pushpa

@alluarjun @ThisIsDSP 1 National Award for #Kondapolam @boselyricist & Regional Best Film for #Uppena #BuchhibabuSana

@VaishnavTejoffi #Kritishetty @MythriMovieMakers Best Film Critic #Purushottamacharyulu And Each and Every Award Winner."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar co-starring Tamannah Bhatia and Keethy Suresh. The megastar also announced his next film recently on the occasion of his birthday. He will be next seen in a fantasy film directed by Vassishta and produced by Vamsi, Vikram, and Pramod.

National Film Awards 2023 list

Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film- Anur

Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show

Best Maithili Film- Samanantar

Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film- Home

Special Jury Award- Shershaah

Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

