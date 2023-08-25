Megastar Chiranjeevi hails Telugu Cinema after Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli bag National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals on August 24. From Hindi to Telugu to Odia, multiple film industries gained recognition and have been announced as the winners. Amidst the celebrations, megastar Chiranjeevi hailed Telugu Cinema for bagging six National Awards this year.
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and congratulated all the winners by tagging them in his tweet. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69th National Film Awards 2021 !!!! Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema. Heartiest Congratulations to, especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!! Absolutely Proud of you!!! 6 National Awards for #RRR @mmkeeravaani garu #PremRakshith @kaalabhairava7 #SrinivasMohan #KingSoloman @DVVEntertainment #DVVDanaiah Most of all the Visionary SS Rajamouli @ssr for Leading the Way!!!! 2 National Awards for #Pushpa
@alluarjun @ThisIsDSP 1 National Award for #Kondapolam @boselyricist & Regional Best Film for #Uppena #BuchhibabuSana
@VaishnavTejoffi #Kritishetty @MythriMovieMakers Best Film Critic #Purushottamacharyulu And Each and Every Award Winner."
Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet here:
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar co-starring Tamannah Bhatia and Keethy Suresh. The megastar also announced his next film recently on the occasion of his birthday. He will be next seen in a fantasy film directed by Vassishta and produced by Vamsi, Vikram, and Pramod.
Take a look:
- National Film Awards 2023 list
- Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride
- Best Assamese Film- Anur
- Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho
- Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham
- Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
- Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show
- Best Maithili Film- Samanantar
- Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala
- Best Malayalam Film- Home
- Special Jury Award- Shershaah
- Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
- Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham
- Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co
- Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
- Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa