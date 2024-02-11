Filmmaker Manikandan's house robbed, miscreants made away with jewelery, cash?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vijay Sethupathi's director Manikandan's house robbed

Big news is coming to the fore about South filmmaker Manikandan. It is being told that thieves have robbed the house of Kadaisi Vivasayi director in Madurai. During this time, the miscreants have absconded with cash and gold worth lakhs. According to the report of Times of India, at present thieves have made their way out of Manikandan's house. It is being told that he was not present at home when the robbers carried out this incident as the director no longer lives in his ancestral home but in Chennai. His driver and a few assistants look after his Madurai residence.

When the driver returned home, he saw the gate of the house open, as soon as he could understand anything, he saw that one lakh rupees and 5 sovereign gold ornaments were missing from the house. The director's driver immediately informed the nearest police station about this matter, due to which the police are investigating the matter.

A look at Manikandan's career

For the unversed, Manikandan is one of the famous directors of South Cinema. He debuted as a director in South cinema with the film Kaaka Muttai in 2014. He has given many hit movies in his career. But his name has also become a topic of discussion at times due to controversies. His film Kadaisi Vivasayi starred South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in an important role and the film was a huge success. Director Manikandan received the National Award for Best Director for Vijay Sethupathi's starrer Kadaisi Vivasayi.

