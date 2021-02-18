Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH,SHEHNAAZGILL Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa for new film Honsla Rakh

Punjabi superstar and singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to team up with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming film. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media to announced his next film titled Honsla Rakh. The film will also star Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. It is slated to release this Dussehra on 15th October. Sharing the first animated poster of the film, Diljit wrote, "This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!" He also shared an Instagram story and wrote "Koi ni putt Honsla Rakh" in Punjabi.

The poster shows a sketch of Diljit Dosanjh holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up. The film will go on floors this month. Actress Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted leaving for Canada on Wednesday night to begin the shoot of this film.

Shehnaaz Gill fans are on the moon after the announcement as they were eagerly waiting for the actress to star in the movies. In an interview earlier, Shehnaaz had also expressed her wish of starring in a film with superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Lauding Shehnaaz's success, one Twitter user wrote, "Just saw a clip of @ishehnaaz_gill leaving for Canada to shoot a movie with #DiljitDosanjh. Very happy for her. What a super way to give back to all her detractors in Punjab film industry. Bravo #ShehnaazGill .You fought back with positivity.#HonslaRakh !! Way to go girl !!!!"

Another tweeted, "Dreams do come true..And that's why one must keep going On..I m so proud of you my gal @ishehnaaz_gill ..To not get bogged down n March forward to conquer the world is something to learn from #ShehnaazGill All the best sweetheart fr this film."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill broke the internet after her wallpaper picture of her phone went viral. While at the airport last night, fans got a sneak peek into her phone and the diva had her picture with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla as her wallpaper. The picture appeared to be from their Diwali celebrations last year as they were seen twinning in black.

After her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has been receiving unmatchable popularity and love from the fans. She has featured in multiple music videos and has recently shot with rapper Badshah for his new song. She also has another music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Habit in the pipeline. Habit is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.