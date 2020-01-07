Dhanush's antics in double role in Pattas trailer will leave you impressed

Dhanush will be seen playing a double role in Pattas

Southern star Dhanush is entering 2020 riding on the success of his films released in 2019. Vetri Maaran's directorial Asuran proved to be the biggest hit of Dhanush's career and the superstar ruled the box office. Now, he is ready with his next film Pattas directed by Durai Senthikumar. The film's trailer has been unveiled today (January 7). The trailer of the film is packed with action and humor and it promises to be a complete family entertainer. The fact that Dhanush will be seen playing a double role on screen has fueled his fan’s wait for the film.

Dhanush will play the role of father-son duo onscreen. In one of the roles, Dhanush will be seen as a happy go lucky youngster and as the father he will be playing a martial art expert. The superstar is reported to have undergone martial art training to look perfect in the role.

Pattas will also mark the reunion of Dhanush with Durai Senthikumar. The two worked together in Kodi that released in 2015. Dhanush will share screen space with two leading ladies in the film. While Sneha is paired opposite father Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada will share screen space with son Dhanush.

Pattas will hit the theatres on January 16 looking the get the most of Pongal holidays. This will also cause a box office competition between father in law and son in law. Dhanush's father-in-law Rajnikanth is coming with his much-awaited film Darbar that’s going to hit the theatres on January 9.