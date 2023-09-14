Stranger Things latest teaser leaves fans on tenterhooks | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stranger Things latest teaser

Looks like Eleven and her gang of friends will be back soon. The streaming giant Netflix dropped a hint on its social media account making fans go wild and excited for the upcoming season. The makers dropped a motion clip with the caption, "Excuse our mess". The motion clip in which the banner of Scoops ice cream parlor is now in rubbles after was the same location for its third season. This is the biggest hint from the makers for the upcoming finale season of Stranger Things. Another clue in the clip is written on the board, "you rule you suck", which is seen partially in the chaos.

As soon as the clip was dropped, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "It means something sweet is coming". Another wrote, "an important scoops ahoy artifact". Few of them were impatient and eager to know what this clue was about. "can I get a scoop of Steve and scoop of Robin??? and a scoop of what the hell is going on here?", wrote a user. Another user wrote, "I'm starving give me something".With this clip, it is certain the Scoops Ice-cream parlors play an important role in this upcoming season.

The science fiction horror drama was created by the Duffer Brothers. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, and Dacre Montgomery among others. In February 2022, Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season.

