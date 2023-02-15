Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story: Release date of prequel spin-off of Bridgerton on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Know the release date of Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story

Web series Bridgerton garnered much popularity among the netizens and now, viewers have been eagerly waiting gor its prequel titled 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' to release. Netflix announced the premiere date on Wednesday and said that it is 'A love story that changed the world'. The prequel to spin-off to 'Bridgerton' is set to stream from May 4 on the OTT platform. "Save the date," the streaming platform said.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this "Bridgerton" prequel tells the story of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton'," said Netflix.

In the parent series "Bridgerton", Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet play the royal couple. Rosheuvel will also return for the "Bridgerton" series, which has been renewed through season four. Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date of the third season.

