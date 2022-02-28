Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, to Sara Khan, Know the inmates of Kangana Ranaut's jail

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Lock Upp: Complete list of inmates

Actress Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' premiered on Sunday night on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Touted to be the most fearless captive reality show, Lock Upp will challenge the contestants to survive in extreme conditions where they have to win tasks to earn the basic necessities. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of 16 contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the jail for 72 days is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

With Karanvir Bohra being the latest confirmed contestant, the complete list of inmates includes Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir, Tehseen Poonawala, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora and Babita Phogat.

Kaaranvir Bohra

The actor, who is known for his stint in 'Khatron ke Khiladi 5', 'Naagin 2,' 'Qubool Hai' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', says, "My excitement actually has no bounds. I had to contain myself not to tell people that I am doing this show, till it does not come out and the reason for my excitement to do this show was just one thing, that one energy, and that energy is none other than Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and my wife, Teejay Sidhu." Lock Upp 5th contestant confirmed! Kaaranvir Bohra to enter Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Babita Phogat

Ace wrestler Babita Phogat was the fourth contestant on the fearless reality show. Talking about the same, Babita said: "I am very excited to get into a show like 'Lock Upp' because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show."

Nisha Rawal

The popular TV actress has done several TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Shaadi Mubarak and then Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet in current times. However, she made headlines due to her personal life, last year. Nisha had accused her estranged husband Karan Mehra of domestic violence. They are fighting a legal battle.

Poonam Pandey

Controversy's favourite child, Poonam Pandey was recently granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the porn films racket case, where Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty was one of the main accused. Not just this, she also filed a complaint against husband Sam Bombay for assaulting her.

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was accused of making malicious jokes about Hindu deities and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an act in 2021. Munawar, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on January 2 last year along with four others on the allegations that he made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods. Commenting on his association with Lock Upp, Munawar said, “Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up.” Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui warns Kangana Ranaut over 'saza-e-maut' remark, says 'dhamki mat deejiye'

Sara Khan

The actress has been part of many TV shows such as "Sasural Simar Ka", "Bhagyalaxmi", "Kavach", "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki","Namah" "Bidaai" and "Santoshi Maa." She made her debut in the non-fiction genre with Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008. Her wedding with Ali Merchant caught everyone's attention. However, the marriage resulted in divorce after two months.

Payal Rohatgi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has worked in a few films and TV shows. Last Year, a case has been registered against her for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media. Also, in 2019, Rohatgi was arrested by the Rajasthan police for her alleged comments against former Prime Minister, late Jawaharlal Nehru.

Tehseen Poonawala

Lawyer and activist Tehseen had participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

Saisha Shinde

Saisha Shinde came out as a transwoman at the beginning of this year. The 40-year-old designer was previously Swapnil Shinde. Announcing to the world her decision to turn into a transwoman on social media where she wrote about her new identity as Saisha Shinde.

Siddharth Sharma

Featured in reality shows like Big F and Splitsvilla, Siddharth Sharma was last seen as Ranbir Chowdhary in ALT Balaji's web series Puncch Beat.

Shivam Sharma

Splitsvilla fame Shivam Sharma is also a part of Kangana Ranaut's jail.

Anjali Arora

Influencer Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She has starred in several Punjabi music videos. One of her famous music videos is Temporary Pyar.

Swami Chakrapani

President of Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani will also be locked in Kangana Ranaut's jail. He had blamed the slaughtering of animals and non-vegetarian eating habits for the coronavirus outbreak.

