Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh a confirmed contestant for Kangana Ranaut's show? Watch

After Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqu, Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh is stated join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. During her interaction with media, Rakhi revealed that Ritesh has got the offer to participate as a contestant in the reality show. In addition to this, she also claimed that although she was not approached for it, 'she won't go due to Kangana.' For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant earlier slammed Kangana for speaking against Bollywood and her superstar Salman Khan at a promotional event of Lock Upp.

Rakhi Sawant said, "Mujhe offer nahi aaya...nahi offer aaya hai kahin pe, par meri baat shayad hui nahi hai unse. My husband Ritesh has got the offer...ex husband. Unko offer aaya hai...I don't know woh jayenge nahi jayenge, mujhe nahi pata hai (I have not got the offer, actually I had but I haven't been able to connect with him yet. My ex-husband has got the offer...I don't know if he will got or not)."

Revealing that she won't go for Kangana, the actress said she would consider going to the show only if Ekta asks her to and not didi (Kangana). She said, "Mera abhi kuch ni pata hai, main toh Ekta ji ke liye toh shayad mein jaon bhi lekin didi ke liye na jaon mein."

It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted. The audiences will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.