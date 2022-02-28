Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui warns Kangana Ranaut over 'saza-e-maut' remark, says 'dhamki mat deejiye'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Munawar Faruqui and Kangana Ranaut

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp began streaming on Sunday (February 27) with 16 celebrity inmates. The show has been making headlines in the past few days for its choice of controversial contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui. Seems like he is here to show his daring side. Not only he locked horns with Kangana in the outside world, but during the first episode of Lock Upp too. The show that aired on MXPlayer and Alt Balaji shared a glimpse of Munawar’s argument with the actress.

As Kangana Ranaut asked Munawar his reason to participate in the show, she said, "Mujhse panga lene toh nahi aaye ho (Are you here to mess with me)?" Following this, Kangana also mentions that she was just joking ("Just kidding. We can also even tell jokes."), but Munawar adds that it wasn’t funny. ("Only thing, this was not funny.")

Pointing towards Kangana, he says: "I don't have to change anything with comedy. An artiste can't bring any revolution till today." At this, Kangana, looking a bit upset, says: "What did you say? An artiste can't bring any revolution... If there is a death sentence (‘Saza-e-maut’), he would have been given (it)."

Munawar then replied, "Mereko dhamkiyaan mat deejiye (Don’t threaten me)."

Recently, many of Munawar's fans have criticised him for participating in Kangana's reality show, and also took to social media to clarify his point.

In 2017, Munawar started his journey as a comedian. In 2018, he became the winner of Comic Kaun 4.0 and Open Mic at Synergy Fest. In 2021, he was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.