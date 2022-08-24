Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 8 Details: How & when to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's KWK episode online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEY+HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 8

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 8: When Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar sat together in the last episode of Koffee With Karan, the duo managed to make Sidharth Malhotra spill some beans about his personal life. however, they couldn't get a confirmed yes about the Bollywood actor's relationship status with Kiara Advani. But seems like Karan was able to do it with Shahid Kapoor. Apparently, when the Kabir Singh pair came together for the KWK S7 episode, the actress had to confirm if she's single or not. Well, you know for sure, one would need to watch Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 8 premiering tonight at 12. Know all the details about the episode here:

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 8 Guests

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor making some big revelations as they sip hot Koffee together with Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan S7 episode 8 streams tonight (Thursday) at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to download Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani​ KWK episode online?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 online and download Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani episode. The free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Shahid-Kiara Episode Highlights

The stars will have conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur.

Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

Kiara reveals she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head.

Karan spills the beans around Siddharth-Kiara wedding rumours.

Kiara openly admits that she and Sidharth Malhotra are “more-than close friends.”

When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage.

Considering the news is almost confirmed, Karan and Shahid self invite themselves.

The duo also say they would dance together to the song ‘Dola re Dola’.

