BTS' RM thinks pole dance will suit Jimin and ARMY couldn't agree more | Watch video

BTS' RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga finally meet each other in the second episode of Run BTS 2022 Special Episode Telepathy Part 2. The septet were reunited and right after they did what they love the most, sit down and eat together. Of course, it's second to composing songs for ARMY. Soon after they thronged the restaurant the Korean stars began discussing the new episodes of Run BTS and what they could do in them.

While everyone had their ideas, Jimin suggested that he wants to try pole dancing. BTS leader was quick to respond. Without wasting another second he said that would suit him and ARMY was congruous about it. They nodded with him in agreement and in fact they want the band members to do it ASAP! some were also reminded of Taehyung performing pole dance during a fashion show.

""that suits you" given jimin’s amazing flexibility, strength, expressions, graceful and fluid moves he really would be amazing at pole dancing," a Twitter user posted.

ARMY has already raised their expectations! This fan shared, "no cause the last time jimin suggested making bracelets on a run episode he did that in a vlog later and now he suggested a pole dance you know why my brain is trying to shut down right now."

"bro just said my fantasy for him out loud...... am i really going to get to see park jimin pole dance.... have i ascended to heaven?" a third one tweeted.

A Twitter user had a very different take on the matter. "idk if i should focus on the fact that jimin wants them all to pole dance or how namjoon has thought of jimin pole dancing," the post reads.

Check out how ARMY is supporting Jimin and his pole dance ambition on Twitter:

For the uninitiated, "Run BTS" first aired on August 1, 2015. It follows the septet as they play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges. The season three finale of "Run BTS", which was the 156th episode of the show, premiered on October 12, 2021. In the season finale, BTS had played games from previous episodes, reminisced memories and promised fans to return with another chapter.

The second episode of the Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode: Telepathy Part 2 has released on Weverse, V LIVE, or YouTube.

