Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House: FIRST PHOTOS of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has finally been revealed. Earlier it was reported that sustainability is the theme of the house this year and has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar. Now that the pictures are out- ut can be seen that the beautiful interiors feature recycled elements that redefine innovation. It has been given a 'strange house' theme that takes center stage. Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness through their unique shape and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colorful twist to the space.

The bedroom embraces psychedelic tones and patterns, creating a cool and fun vibe. This remarkable house inspires sustainability, reminding that beauty can emerge from unexpected places. Within the eccentricity of “The Strange House,” the bathroom takes on a unique twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform

into eccentric lighting fixtures.

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Image Source : FILE IMAGEInside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House

Commenting on the thought and the creativity behind the house, Omung Kumar said “The ‘strange house’ of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today’s times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art. This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces.”

Latest Web Series News