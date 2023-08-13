Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tony Kakkar offers music video to finalist Manisha Rani | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tony Kakkar offers music video to finalist Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. Contestant Manisha Rani garnered a massive fan following with her stint inside the house and became the next internet sensation. Rani is among the top 5 finalists of the second instalment of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In a recent episode, Tony Kakkar will be seen performing at the Bigg Boss concert and will shake a leg with Manisha Rani.

In the promo shared by JioCinema, the singer can be seen singing one of his most popular songs Dheeme Dheeme while Rani danced to it. Further, Kakar offers a music video to her and asks her to feature in his music video first after the show.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared by JioCinema, Manisha Rani's fans couldn't help but share their excitement about the upcoming collaboration. One user wrote, "Her success story begins here." Another user wrote, "She deserves all the love." Yet another user wrote, "Manisha looks good with everyone and everyone looks good with Manisha. She gives such a positive vibe."

"Wow yaar Manisha Rani you killed the stage," wrote the third one.

Check Twitter reactions here:

Manisha Rani's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been nothing less than a star. The finalist is synonymous with entertainment in the controversial reality show and has made people laugh out loud with her flirtatious personality. Her bond with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan is being loved by the audience who fondly call them #Abhisha.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is all set to take place on August 14. The show started with 12 contestants and ended with the top 5—Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. The grand finale episode will be a star-studded affair and will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar buys a swanky car after eviction | WATCH

