Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar buys a swanky car after eviction | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jiya Shankar buys a swanky car

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to announce its winner soon. In the second installment of what began last year, the audience witnessed a gamut of celebrities participating in the reality show. One contestant who was considered weak since the beginning ended up as Top 6 of BB OTT 2. Yes, you guessed it right. Jiya Shankar was under scrutiny due to her fluctuating bonds with the inmates.

From sharing a father-daughter bond with Jad Hadid to flirtatious moments with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar never missed the limelight. The Ved actor ended up in the top 6 defeating Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. However, during a mid-week eviction, she got eliminated from the house due to fewer votes. Post her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Shankar bought a swanky car and fans couldn't be more happy.

A video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram wherein Jiya Shankar can be seen receiving her new luxury car and performing the coconut-breaking ceremony for good luck.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video came out, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "She is such a pure soul.. You totally deserve it.. You buy your own luxury car with your own income.. You don't need anyone for that.. Indeed a self made star." Another fan commented, "SELF MADE QUEEN FOR A REASON." Yet another fan wrote, "Congratulations jiyuuuu...she Is sooo happy...proud to be her fan."

Jiya Shankar's journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been ]full of emotional highs and lows. Her bond with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan always remained the highlight of every episode. During her stint in the reality show, she also opened up about his estranged father and how she has not spoken to him in the last 20 years.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, among others to join Salman Khan on grand finale

Latest Web Series News