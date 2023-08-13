Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bihar's Tej Pratap supports Elvish Yadav, deletes tweet after backlash

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tej Pratap Yadav and Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a day away from its grand finale. The show got its top 5 recently which includes Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. Going by social media trends, the audience might see a tough fight between the YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. As former Bigg Boss contestants are requesting their fans to vote for their favourites, Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav also appealed to people to vote for his favourite.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter, now X, and urged the audience to support Elvish Yadav as the grand finale is nearing. In the now-deleted tweet, Yadav had shared a poster of Elvish and wrote, "Support #Elvishyadav #voteforelvish #ElvishIsTheBoss @ElvishYadav @BiggBoss."

However, this did not go well with a section of social media users who slammed Tej Pratap for being caste-bias and for not supporting Manisha Rani who hails from Bihar. Following this, the minister deleted the tweet. A user wrote, "Yadavs have come, Yadavs have united, even if it is against you, even if it is against Muslims, I would like to say to all Muslim brothers, unfollow him." Tagging Tej Pratak, another user wrote, "Means just being Yadav you supported Elvish. Don't you know how much hatred this spreads??" Yet another user wrote, "And look at Tej Bhaiya, the finals of Bigg Boss is going on, Manisha Rani from Bihar and Elvish Yadav from Haryana have reached the finals. But the minister of Bihar and the son of Lalu Yadav support Elvish Yadav because he is a Yadav, he has nothing to do with Bihar. And also call themselves secular."

It should be noted that content creator Manisha Rani, who hails from Bihar's Munger, has also made it to the top 5.

