Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly hops on Badal Barsa Bijuli trend, steals the cake | WATCH

Instagram is synonymous with dance trends. If you are an avid user of the platform, you must have bumped into the ongoing 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' trend. From celebrities to content creators, almost everyone is grooving to the addictive song. Hoping on the trend recently is Anupamma aka Rupali Ganguly. Be it her acting prowess onscreen or social media presence, the TV star never fails to woo her fans.

Ganguly was recently seen grooving to Badal Barsa Bijuli song with her onscreen mother-in-law Alpana Buch. In the video, the duo can be seen effortlessly acing the dance steps. While Ganguly can be seen donning a subtle grey saree with floral prints, Buch wore a blue and green saree. Sharing the video, Ganguly wrote, "This one is dedicated to our Nepal ke Shaan on the sets, Gulshan Shah and Bhim Karki."

Check out Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post here:

Crooned by Anand Karki and Mandavi Tripathi, Badal Barsa Bijuli is a Nepali song. Released in 2018, the song is from the album Kartabya and is available on Spotify and YouTube Music. The song has taken the internet by storm wherein celebrities and users and sharing their versions of the dance.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Star Plus' hit daily soap Anupamma. Co-starring Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, the show has consistently dominated the TRP and remains at the top. The show follows the story of Anupamma and the twists and turns in her family. Currently, Dimpy, played by Nishi Saxena, is trying to create trouble in the Shah family. The show is popular as it is progressive in nature and not like every other Hindi 'saas-bahu' drama.

Anupamma premiers on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm. The show can also be followed on Disney+Hotstar.

