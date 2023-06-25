Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets evicted from the Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Palak Purswani gets evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2

After one week of drama, one of the 12 remaining contestants on Salman Khan’s reality show had to pack their bags and head home and that’s Palak Purswani. While the episode began in a light-hearted manner, Maniesh Paul entered the Bigg Boss house with a special task in hand, which was intended to incite and entertain the housemates, but things took a serious turn suddenly after Salman Khan announced that one contestant will be eliminated from the show.

Salman Khan gave his feedback one by one to each contestant and showed them the mirror of the hard work to be done here in this show. The host finally announced that Palak Purswani is the second contestant to be evicted from the show.

Speaking of Palak Purswani, one may know that, before her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house, she was touted as one of the most to watch out for contestants. The reason being strong personality and the presence of her ex-boyfriend of many years Avinash Sachdeva, who was also a contestant in the house.

Palak's journey on the show started off on a rather haywire note as she was called out for breaking rules not once, but twice. She tried to defend herself for the same too but failed to. Later, she also had to find her place in the house along with Akanksha Puri, as they were sent in with no BB currency.

She has had a few arguments in the house and fights with Avinash Sachdev, and Pooja Bhatt, among others. However, she also tried to reconcile with Jiya Shankar and tried to do her thing during her time on the show. But well, her journey has come to an end.

Salman Khan hosted a reality show that began on June 17. Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Falak Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Kevin Almasifar, Jad Hadid and Pooja Bhatt left together in the Big Boss house, the second season of the show promises to showcase 24x7 drama-filled entertainment.

