Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar faces backlash for mixing liquid soap in Elvish Yadav’s water

Jiya Shankar was trolled for her prank on Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is becoming interesting day by day. The recent entry of Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wild card contestants has only taken the competition to a whole new level. Ever since Elvish joined the house, he has become the center of attention due to his intense arguments with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz.

However, the situation escalated further when he locked horns with Jiya Shankar after she played a prank on him by offering water mixed with hand wash. This revelation not only infuriated Elvish, but the actress also received backlash from his fans and other social media users, who are now trending #ShameonJiya on Twitter.

Several viral videos on social media have caught the attention of viewers, where Jiya offers water to Elvish. However, in the videos, Elvish expresses his doubt and repeatedly asks Jiya if she has mixed soap in the water. Despite that, Jiya denies any wrongdoing. However, additional clips have also surfaced, indicating that she did mix soap into the water. This revelation has angered people more because Jiya was seen laughing while revealing the truth to her friends inside the Bigg Boss house.

In one video clip, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are expressing their disappointment with Jiya Shankar’s prank. However, despite their objections, Jiya justifies her actions.

After this episode, angered fans started demanding immediate action from the show makers, urging them to remove Jiya from the competition. One user shared the potential side effects of swallowing soap water, highlighting pain, and swelling in the throat and on the lips.

Another tweet mentioned if someone else had done something similar, it would have been a major issue and resulted in eviction. The user also praised Elvish Yadav’s forgiving nature. A user pointed out the behavior of Bebika and Abhishek, highlighting that despite their conflicts, they do not play such pranks.

