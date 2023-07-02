Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shows his butt to Bebika during a fight; Salman Khan apologises

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Jad Hadid shows his butt to Bebika during a fight

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was full of controversies this week. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman Khan apologised to the audience after a dramatic incident inside the house. During a fight with Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid showed his butt to her which left everyone in shock.

On the Saturday episode, host Salman Khan revealed that the makers decided to edit out the clip of Jad as it was a bit too much to handle. It all started when Jiya Shankar and Jad were doing dishes in the kitchen. Bebika came screeching about something to which Jad said he did not wish to her. Furious Bebika did not stop and bashed Jad. The fight did not end here and Jad said Bebika's family must be embarrassed to her the way she is with everyone inside the house.

Bebika asked to show his true self to which Jad turned and showed his butt to her saying 'talk to my butt.' The clip was edited and was not shown to the audience. Following the incident, Bebika took his luggage and decided to move out of the house.

Watch the viral video here:

Salman Khan, on the Weekend Ka Vaar incident, slammed Jad for the same and questioned if he would do something like that in his country. Host Salman was also shocked when he learned Jad has a 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Besides, Salman Khan also schooled Jad and Akanksha Puri for their viral kiss that left the internet by storm. Salman said, "Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 completed two weeks and saw three eliminations—Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Palak Purswani.

