Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve mocks Manisha Rani; latter breaks into tears

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are at loggerheads in the new episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2

There have been numerous instances of friends turning into rivals in the Bigg Boss house. The controversial show now has two new additions to the list Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Both contestants started as friends but have now gradually turned into foes. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the duo got involved in a heated argument that eventually left Manisha breaking down in tears.

Bebika was cooking parathas when Manisha asked her to lower the flame to prevent burning. Bebika replied, “It’s ok I will see." Manisha replied, saying “I can see they are burning". Bebika didn’t like it and sarcastically retorted, saying, “Log zyada jal rahe hai." This did not sit well with Manisha, and they both started arguing. Things escalated quickly when Bebika mimicked Manisha’s words and mocked her language. Manish confronted Bebika and said,

" My Hindi is not that stronger. I am not that highly educated like you, but I have got better manners."Bebika did not leave any stone unturned to argue with Manisha, and she kept on saying that she got burned during the fight. She angrily said, " Haath jaala hai mera, main iska muh jalaungi ab." After hearing this, Manisha broke down and said, “Let me see how she burns my face. You need a topic to fight I don’t care if people don’t talk to me, but nobody has corrected my language. I am proud of my language. I have more manners after studying at a government school. I am not ashamed of my language. Nobody can make fun of my education or diction. I know how to respect people".

However, Bebika accused Manisha of playing the victim card. Even Pooja and Falaq schooled her for taunting someone’s language and education. But Bebika replied, “She should have learned to speak properly before coming to the show."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by Salman Khan and is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Latest Web Series News