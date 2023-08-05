Bigg Boss OTT 2: Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed share their Top 3 contestants

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gauahar Khan and Uorfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon come to an end after 4 months. The reality show was extended by two months after it became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. As only a few days are left for the grand finale, former Bigg Boss contestants shared their Top 3 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundrra, and others shared a video on social media and also asked the audience to vote for their favourites.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan said Pooja Bhatt deserves to win the show. She puts Manisha Rani on the second spot and further explained how the contestant has been playing clean throughout the season. For the third position, Khan gets confused between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant Uorfi Javed also shared her Top 3. She begins by slamming Jiya Shankar for spreading negativity in the house and further takes a dig at Pooja Bhatt, who allegedly entered Bigg Boss to restart her career. For her, Manisha Rani deserves to win. Her second favourite is Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. She further ranks Bebika Dhurve in the third position.

Further, Karan Kundrra shared his Top 3 contestants and ranked Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, as his first favourite. For the second spot, the actor chose Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar for the third spot. He further said Shankar had the hunger to win the show since the beginning.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Puneet Superstar, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhurve, and Aaliya Siddiqui. The makers further added Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wild-card contestants. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slated for August 14. Who are you rooting for?

