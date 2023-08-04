Non Stop Dhamaal trailer: Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi promise a roller-coaster ride of laughter

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER The film also marks Sheena Bajaj's Bollywood debut

The trailer of Non Stop Dhamaal, starring Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi, was unveiled by its makers on Friday. The upcoming film revolves around Satinder (Annu), Jassu (Asrani), Amar (Manoj), and Raju (Rajpal). With the film industry as its backdrop, the film is touted as a non-stop roller coaster ride of laughter. In the film, Raju is a huge fan of the popular actress Shreya Kapoor and aspires to take a selfie with her. He realises that the only way he can meet the actress is when he becomes a film producer. He leaves no stone unturned in arranging funds for producing the film. Amar is a struggling film writer, who is looking to find an investor who can back him for his project and Satinder is a film director with big dreams of working with popular stars.

Watch the trailer:

The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Sheena Bajaj in supporting roles. Giorgia Andriani will also be seen in a special peppy number.

Sheena Bajaj makes her debut with Non Stop Dhamaal

Actress Sheena Bajaj is making her Bollywood debut with the flick. On her debut, the 30-year-old actress said ''The film marks my return to comedy after a long break. My last in the genre was the sitcom ‘Best Of Luck Nikki’. I had an amazing time making this film with such a talented cast and crew. Learnt so much from Rajpal Yadav. He was always there to help and we even improvised a lot. He said nice things about my work. Such things mean a lot.''

She is a well-known face on television and in South Indian films.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Bollywood News