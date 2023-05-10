A Day Turns Daark: Sunil Sihaag's web series focuses on an emotional journey of love, friendship & family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A Day Turns Daark poster

Sunil Sihaag’s web series "A Day Turns Daark" was released recently on the OTT platform MX Player. Produced by A Sunil Siihaag Goraaa Films and A Grisu Media Arts in collaboration with Stallions Films from Goa, it is the story of a tenacious young man's struggle with misplaced guilt. He blames himself for the incident that changed the course of not only his life but also that of others. The story is not just about love but also provides a fresh perspective on society as a whole. It highlights the good and bad practices that together make up our lives and devises our understanding and actions around them. It also demonstrates why a right action has such a strong impact and how just one right action can cause you to question many wrong ones.

In "A Day Turns Daark", Nitin and Harleen do not just share a love story; their existential relationship breathes a fresh new perspective into the way we look at the world around us. Change in our society won’t be hard if we alter the way we look at it. That's what you take home from this amazing web series that is all set to take your breath away.

The acting performances in 'A Day Turns Daark' range from solid to sublime, with Aryan Krishna, Amarjeet Singh Sangwan, Prateek Pallav and Vivek Kumar (making his OTT debut) leading from the front. While Sunil Sihaag’s passion for filmmaking and nuanced storytelling is undeniable, his efforts to adapt his best-selling novel into a web series/film is admirable.

As a series, it attains consistent highs throughout its 6-episode run. The cliffhanger at the end sets the stage for the second season. The series is headlined by some established actors - Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikas Srivastava, Amarjeet Singh Sangwan, Ashutosh Paranjape, Shambhavi Singh, Aryan Krishna Das, Fatima Bano, Jhanvi Bansal & Ridhim Sihag.

The film is an adaptation of Sunil Sihaag's book, "Day Turns Dark." It is directed and written by Sunil Sihaag and co-produced by Ranveer Singh Sihag. The executive producer of the web series is Urmila Bhambhu, assistant directors are Aakash Mishra, Bhawna Meet, & Ridhim Sihag and Jivandas Borkar & Abhijit B Patil of Stallion Films are associate producers of the film.

