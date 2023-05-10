Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Seerat Kapoor; who is the next item girl in Pushpa 2? Latter Reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seerat Kapoor's Instagram uploads

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' moves with Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise' kept the viewers hooked. Now, that we all know that the handsome hunk Allu Arjun is already gearing up for the shoot of the second part of the movie, fans have been wondering if there will be another hot item number in the movie. Social media was abuzz regarding the same that not Samantha but Seerat Kapoor has been roped in for the item number for the second installment.

Rubbishing the rumours, Seerat took to her Instagram stories and cleared the air. "Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love,” her statement read.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only delighted the South industry but also made everyone in the Hindi belt gasp with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Pushpa 2 has been shooting since last year and has already completed two big schedules. In his sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, director Sukumar aims to create something even grander and more iconic. Pushpa: The Rule chronicles the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil).

Pushpa: The Rise, ever since the film hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic.

