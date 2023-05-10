Video of Kriti Sanon sitting on floor at 'Adipurush' trailer launch goes viral; fans say 'publicity stunt'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon as Janaki in Adipurush

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon who is prepping up for her upcoming release 'Adipurush' has been under the radar ever since the trailer release of the movie. Earlier the actress was in the news for wearing a 24-carat gold Khadi saree at the trailer launch and now a video of her has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she did not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall.

The video shows her looking for a seat and when she did not find one, she squatted and sat on the ground. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat. While the fans of the actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believes that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event.

One of the users commented, "All because of the movie publicity (sic)," "For movie promotions intna maat giroo. She just sat down to resemble sita ma…..fake lag raha hai (sic)," and "Kitna dikhawa krti h ye (sic)" flooded the comments section of the video. One user also wrote, "Looks like she is trying hard to behave & copy SSR...or trying to be like him...sab dikhava hai (sic)."

After several delays, Om Raut directorial venture Adipurush trailer was dropped on May 9. The trailer struck a chord with the audience and several Twitter users hailed it for it's improved VFX. Kriti essays the role of Janaki in 'Adipurush' which also stars Prabhas. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

Promising to deliver grand visuals, Om Raut added, "Challenges are always there but that will only make our cinema better and journey stronger. Especially with a film like this, which is a first of its kind in India, as we have used technology that is seen in big Hollywood films like Marvels, DC and 'Avatar'." The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)

