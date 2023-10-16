Why SRK is a ladies' man? This video from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai @25 special screening is a proof

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening (screengrab from a viral video)

25 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A video from the special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota hai has been doing rounds on the social media where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen entering a theatre holding Rani Mukerji’s saree. For the unversed, to celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the film's team organised a special screening event, which was attended by Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and the King of Romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's entry looked like a romantic scene straight out of one of his movies. Moreover, it added an extra touch of nostalgia to the special occasion, symbolizing the enduring bond and camaraderie shared between Tina (Rani) and Rahul (SRK). It was a beautiful reminder of the film's impact on Indian cinema and its place in the hearts of fans even after 25 years.

Check out the viral video.

HOW NETIZENS REACTED?

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans started pouring love on the superstar. While one of the social media asked other men to learn from him, another called him 'King'. Take a look at some other reactions below.

TUJHE YAAD NA MERI AAYI 2.0

Earlier, Karan Johar had announced that the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri' from the film will have a remake, with B Praak lending his voice to the rejuvenated version.

The singer also took to Instagram and shared his excitement. “#Tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say “If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts (sic)", B Praak wrote.

25 YEARS OF KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie is a beloved Bollywood classic that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. It features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

