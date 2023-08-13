Vicky Kaushal follows Sam Manekshaw's footsteps, attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal watched Durand Cup match in Kolkata

Actor Vicky Kaushal will next feature in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, playing the titular role, attended the Durand Cup 2023 derby match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in Kolkata. The tournament is organised by the Indian Army, which holds the distinction of being the oldest in Asia. Legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had also visited the Durand Cup decades ago and was closely involved with the tournament. The actor showed his love and support for the biggest football tournament in India and also shared some glimpses from the stadium in Kolkata. In his post, he tagged the geo location of 'Salt Lake Stadium'.

See the post:

Also Read: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham after Jailer’s massive success; offers prayers to Lord Badri Vishal

In the string of photos, Vicky can be seen in a black jacket, black pants, and a white shirt. He is flaunting a smile with a heavily bearded look. He is also seen having a happy conversation with the players and the organisers.

"What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It's the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated with such a great legacy!'' Vicky captioned the post.

About Durand Cup

The Durand Cup is the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia and is named after its founder, Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, an Anglo-Indian civil servant and diplomat.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new teaser of Jawan's song 'Chaleya'

About Sam Bahadur film

The movie Sam Bahadur revolves around India's greatest war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Alongside Vicky, the flick also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), it will hit theatres on December 1.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News