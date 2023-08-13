WATCH: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham after Jailer’s massive success; offers prayers to Lord Badri Vishal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANI Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Jailer. The film released on August 10 worldwide is garnering big numbers at the box office globally. In India, the film crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just three days. The legendary actor on Saturday visited the popular Badrinath temple and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. He even attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. In a picture shared by news agency ANI, the actor can be seen greeting fans outside the temple.

See the tweet:

About the film Jailer

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a father of a police officer. The also features Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in key roles and Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo appearances.

The action-packed entertainer is helmed by Nelson and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Box office report

Rajinikanth's film has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. In India, the film opened to Rs 48.35 crore, following that, it collected Rs 25.75 crore and Rs 35 crore on its second and third day, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of Jailer in India now stands at Rs 109.10 crore with a major contribution coming from Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the figures of Jailer in the US, as the film is inches closer to cross $1 million.

With these figures and keeping the extended weekend in mind, it can easily be predicted that the film's worldwide gross collection will surely cross the Rs 500 crore mark after the first week.

However, it is also facing tough competition from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2.

