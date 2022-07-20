Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
  4. Vashu Bhagnani files cheating case against Kedarnath producer Prerna Arora, ED sends summons

Prerna Arora is known for her association with films like Kedarnath, Toiler Ek Prem Katha and Padman among others.

Reported By : Rajesh Singh Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: July 20, 2022 13:59 IST
The ED has registered a money laundering case against Bollywood filmmaker Prerna Arora in a Rs 31.6 crore fraud case. Film financier Vashu Bhagnani filed a cheating case against Prerna Arora with the Mumbai Police EOW in 2018. 

Prerna Arora has been the producer of films like Kedarnath starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman. she has also been associated with Aishwarya Rai's Fanney Khan, and Anushka Sharma's Pari. Apart from these, she is also involved in making a biopic on Abhinav Bindra. 

Prerna's mother was summoned today but she did not appear saying that she is presently out of town for any official work and has sought time through her lawyer, Advocate Vivek Vaswani.

-- more details are awaited

