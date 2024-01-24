Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Twitter users declare Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Akhiyaan Gulaab song as the 'new party anthem'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is gearing up for release. Today, its second song Ankhiyaan Gulaab was released and the banger has already received a thumbs-up from Twitter users. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry is the USP of the song and Kapoor's dancing is definitely the icing on the cake.

Akhiyaan Gulaab Son Out Now!

The music and lyrics of Akhiyaan Gulaab is given by Mitraz. Moreover, he has also lent his voice to the song. Akhiyaan Gulaab is Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and T-Series has presented the song. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry and dance are making this banger a one of its kind. Moreover, Twitter users have also praised the song.

Some Twitter reactions are given below:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer was also received well

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer was released last week. Kapoor and Sanon's romantic comedy trailer also seemed to impress netizens. The impossible love story of a robot and a human did create some curiosity among social media users. Yes! Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Moreover, these Bollywood actors sharing screen space for the first time have aced the chemistry quotient.

Also Read: Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's first look unveiled, teaser to be out on THIS date

About the movie

Let us tell you that apart from Kriti-Shahid, Bollywood's veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra will be seen in an important role in this film. The film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film will be released in theatres on February 9, 2023.​