'Tiger Zindabad': Sunny Deol congratulates Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Earlier, Salman Khan also congratulated Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 succes.

Sunny Deol, who recently made a massive comeback to Bollywood with Gadar 2, congratulated his close friend Salman Khan on the success of his latest release Tiger 3. The Gadar 2 star took to his Instagram handle to share a poster of Tiger 3 mentioning the box office collection of the film in six days. Along with the poster, he even wrote 'Tiger Zindabad' with a fire emoji. Tiger 3 was released in theatres on Diwali, November 12. Despite releasing on the day of Lakshmi puja, the film managed to churn out big at the box office and became Salman's biggest opener ever.

Sunny Deol's shoutout to Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol's latest Instagram Story.

A few months back, Salman Khan also congratulated Sunny Deol on the massive opening of Gadar 2, which went on to become one of the biggest grossers in Hindi cinema.

Tiger box office report

The film opened to Rs 43 crore on Sunday and became the highest opener on Diwali Day. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just the second day of its theatrical release. Tiger 3's nett collection in India currently stands at Rs 196 crore. However, it was impacted heavily due to ongoing ICC Men's World Cup.

Also Read: Tiger 3's Salman Khan predicts winner of ICC World Cup 2023 | WATCH

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

Latest Entertainment News