'This picture is enough...', Netizens go gaga over Mirzapur's season 3 first look

Mirzapur series will be returning to Amazon Prime Video with throat-slittings, subtle clash of egos and a few new faces for the third time. Although people are quite familiar with the grammar of the show this time story struggles to catch the momentum with the same effect as that of the previous season.

With much fanfare, finally, the makers unveiled the first look of Mirzapur Season 3. At the Amazon Prime Video mega event, the whole team of the popular series announced their show and revealed that it will be released soon. Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and shared the first look of the third instalment of the series.

Along with the poster, the caption read, "Guddu and Golu are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever....#MirzapurS3OnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents". Fans couldn't contain their excitement and went gaga after the poster was released. One user wrote, "This picture is enough to lit the entire internet on fire". Another user wrote, "Finally kuch toh acha dikha". Another social media user wrote, "This one picture is enough to break internet".

Mirzapur tells the story of Akhandanand Tripathi who made millions exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of Mirzapur. His son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir, stops at nothing to continue his father's legacy.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, Neha Sargam and Shaji Chaudhary among others. For the unversed, Mirzapur has two seasons and both recieved positive reviews from the audience.

