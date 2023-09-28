Tamil actor Vishal accuses Mumbai censor board office of corruption, shares video on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil actor Vishal

Tamil actor and producer Vishal has alleged that the Central Bureau of Film Certification has demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for Hindi censor rights of his latest film Mark Antony. Vishal took to social media to share a video of himself addressing the issue. Along with the video he wrote in the caption, "Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can't digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in the CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions...3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much stake since movie release today.

Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard-earned money gone for corruption??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB...he added".

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Tamil film Mark Antony stars S.J Suryah, Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan and Abhinaya. The film tells the story of two gangsters who acquire a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel. Currently, the film is garnering great numbers at the box and is praised by the audience as well.

Vishal, aka Vishal Krishna Reddy, is the son of film producer G.K Reddy. He is known for his roles in action films. Before entering into the films, he served as an assistant director for Arjun. He played his first lead role in the romantic thriller Chellamae in 2004.

