True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective: Night Country

The makers unveiled a new teaser of the fourth season of True Detective titled True Detective: Night Country which features Jodie Foster, and Kali Reis in lead roles. The teaser showcases detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro trying hard to tackle their personal lives as well as their distrust for each other while trying to solve murders too. The detective duo will not only have to find the forces that committed the heinous crime but also confront the darkness they carry inside themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Directed and written by Issa Lopez. The series will also feature Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccelston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Apart from the regular cast, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand will be having guest appearances. Producers are Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman.

True Detective: Night Country will stream on OTT platform HBO Max from January 14, 2024.

Also read: US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack during performance at Romania concert

Also read: Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, dies at 82

Latest Web Series News