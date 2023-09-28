U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack while performing at a concert in Romania

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola

The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola has suffered a heart attack while performing at a concert in Bucharest. Dragos Cristescu, a photographer who attended the concert, told The Associated Press that, "he saw Di Meola clasp his chest during the performance and the guitarist struggled to walk off stage. In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said Di Meola was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction or STEMI.

According to the health care website Cleveland Clinic, a STEMI mainly affects the heart's lower chambers and tends to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack. Albert Laurence Di Meola is an Italian-American guitarist. Known for his works in jazz fusion and world music, he began his career as a guitarist of the group Return to Forever in 1974. He attended Berklee College of Music in 1971. At nineteen, he was hired by Chick Corea to replace Bill Connors in the pioneering jazz fusion band Return to Forever with Stanley Clarke and Lenny White.

Between the 1970s and 1980s, albums such as Elegant Gypsy and Friday Night in San Fransico earned him both critical and commercial success. His notable works are Mediterranean Sundance and Lady of Rome, Sister of Brazil from the album Elegant Gypsy. Di Meola continued to explore Latin music within jazz fusion at Casino and Splendido Hotel.

