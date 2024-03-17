'Sunday Bling...', Farah Khan's hilarious tour of Karan Johar's stylish closet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar and Farah Khan

Karan Johar and Farah Khan always share snippets and update their fans with whatever they do in their daily routine. Their latest banter on social media is surely you don't want to miss. The video is now going viral on social media.

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video in which Karan Johar is showcasing his stylish closet. Along with the video, Farah Khan wrote, "Sunday Bling for all #karah fans! @karanjohar's new closet is just unbelievable!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends". Fans and celebrities couldn't were all in splits seeing their hilarious interaction.

One user wrote, "I vote for a reality series where you two are like this with each other funny and honest". Another user said, "Hahaha, obsessed with The Farah and Karan Show". "As always you nailed it", wrote the third user. Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal also found the video hilarious.

