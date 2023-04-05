SpiderMan Across the SpiderVerse trailer: Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy swing through the streets of India

Follow us on Image Source : SPIDERVERSEMOVIE OFFICIAL INSTA ACCOUNT Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy swing through the streets of India

The trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse has been released and making waves on the internet. The animated picture, a sequel to the 2018 smash hit superhero movie, hits theatres on June 2. The trailer, as predicted, features fantastic animation as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) swing their way to the multiverse, where they encounter a slew of Spider-People. There, a new villain, Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), compels Miles to choose between saving one loved one and saving all the words in the multiverse.

Film’s official synopsis stated that Miles is pushed against the other Spiders and forced to reevaluate what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he cares about the most when the heroes differ on how to handle a new threat.

The sequel to the trilogy is intended to be another colourful, hilarious, and emotional depiction of the fan-favorite superhero. There are also a few surprises, such as the debut of Spider-Man India (voiced by Karan Soni), an Indian version from Mumbatton.

The story of how 13-year-old Morales becomes one of many Spider-Men was told in Into the Spider-Verse. The film featured a one-of-a-kind blend of computer animation and classic hand-drawn techniques.

The eagerly anticipated Hollywood franchise will be presented theatrically in India in ten distinct languages. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bengali, in addition to English.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K Thompson and stars Luna Lauren Velez, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman. Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Christina Steinberg are producing Across the Spider-Verse. The film’s writers are Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as David Callaham.

