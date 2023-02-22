Sonu Nigam Case: Film industry outfits denounce manhandling of singer, seek action against offenders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Case Update: A day after noted playback singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly manhandled over taking a selfie at an event in Mumbai, two organisations related to the film industry on Tuesday demanded strict action against the offenders and police protection for the artist. The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the Maharashtra government and law enforcement agencies to take serious note of the unsavoury episode and to ensure such incidents are not repeated with any singer/artist.

Sonu Nigam and his two colleagues were pushed allegedly by the son of an MLA during a scuffle over taking selfie with the singer at a musical event on Monday night in suburban Chembur.

After the incident, the Padma Shri awardee filed a complaint based on which the Chembur police registered an FIR against Swapnil Phaterpekar, the son of local Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

ISRA CEO Sanjay Tandon, in a press statement, said they are deeply aggrieved to know about the "attack" on Nigam and his team. "It's a matter of shame that an idolized artist was manhandled. All singers of the country are in shock and are concerned about this incident. We, therefore, request the Government of Maharashtra and law enforcement agencies to take serious note about this and ensure such incidents are not repeated with any singer/artist whatsoever," said the statement.

Another leading body of artists, the FWICE, too, demanded strict action against the offenders and asked for police protection for the playback singer.

"We, on behalf of 32 crafts of the film industry, condemned the attack on our member, who is a legendary singer. We appeal to the Honorable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji, (deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis ji and Mumbai Police to take strict action against those goons and provide security to Sonu Nigam," said a press release issued by the FWICE.

The 49-year-old singer, whose memorable chartbusters include 'Yeh Dil Deewana', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Saathiya', and 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', on Monday night told reporters he filed a police complaint to bring to light such unfortunate incidents, which can turn tragic.

"I also fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani (Nigam's colleague and son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan) came to help me and he, too, was pushed. God forbid, if something would have been there, he could have died. I filed a complaint because people must think about it when they force someone to take a selfie," the singer had said after filing the complaint.

