Shaitaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn's supernatural film inches closer to cross Rs 100 cr mark in India

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika in the lead roles, has passed the week day test easily, as the film performed decently during these days. As per Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror flick minted Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday, taking the total collections to near Rs 80 crore nett in India. However, Shaitaan has globally has already grossed over Rs 100 crore within a week of its theatrical release.

It also became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 only behind Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya.

Day-wise nett Box Office Report

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 14.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 20.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 6.25 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Total - Rs 79.75 crore

About the film

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash, which was released last year. Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Movie Review

In her review for Shaitaan, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan is worth watching for once. With star-cast and stellar performances, the film has strengthened the predictable story.''

