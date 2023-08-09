See You In My 19th Life star Ahn Bo Hyun’s controversial video goes viral, netizens criticise the actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM See You In My 19th Life star Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun has been criticised for allegedly making a staff member hold his script for him. The controversy is from a 2021 behind-the-scenes clip of Yumi’s Cell. The video which is now going viral on social media is being bashed by netizens for the actor’s actions. In the clip, the actor can be seen looking at a script in the background. However, a staff member seemed to be holding a script for the actor.

But the staff who was involved in Ahn Bo Hyun’s controversy has stepped forward. The staff who was the former stylist said that the clip has been blown out of proportion. She said, “I am disappointed and frustrated over claims that I had been abused and that his personality was horrible. I am speaking up because I think Ahn Bo Hyun is going through a hard time”.

The former stylist then revealed that “At the time, there was an abrupt change in the schedule during rehearsals. I was showing Ahn Bo Hyun the scenes in the script that would be affected by the schedule change. I was looking at my phone because I was checking the times that were messaged to me”.

Interestingly, the clip has since resurfaced amid the news that the actor is currently dating BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and has brought a fresh wave of criticism.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun made his debut in acting in 2015. The actor has appeared in K-Dramas including Kairos, Yumi’s Cell, and See You In My 19th Life.

