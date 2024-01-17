Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wowed everyone with his performance in Prabhas starrer Salaar is all geared up for his next release, The Goat Life. The film has already created a lot of buzz and now Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has also pitched for this film. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor took to his Instagram profile to heap praises on Sukumaran's film. Moreover, the Salaar actor has also responded to Ranveer's post.

Ranveer Praises The Goat Life

Fans are eagerly waiting for Prithviraj starrer survival thriller The Goat Life. Last year, when the trailer of this movie was released, everyone became a fan of Prithviraj's acting, and now another poster of The Goat Life has surfaced on social media. This poster has been shared by Hindi cinema artist Ranveer Singh on his official Instagram handle. 'The Goat Life dekhne ki cheez hai!!! Releasing worldwide on 10.04.2024!' wrote Ranveer. He also posted the poster on his Insta story and wrote, 'All the best brother, Prithvi. Burning with intensity and intrigue!'

Watch his post here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran liked Ranveer's gesture and commented, 'Thank you brother man!' under his post.

In simple words, the Don 3 actor has praised this movie. After this post of Ranveer Singh came out, the curiosity of fans about The Goat Life has increased even more. Let us tell you that the film will be released on the big screen on April 10, 2024.

Prabhas shared the first look of The Goat Life

Before Ranveer Singh, Prabhas shared the first look poster of The Goat Life. Since Prabhas and Prithviraj have worked together in the film Salaar, surely he has promoted his friend's film. Well, the trailer of the film is enough to speak for itself. Have a look at The Goat Life trailer here:

Also Read: Main Atal Hoon: Censor board passes Pankaj Tripathi starrer without any cuts, gets U/A certificate