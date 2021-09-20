Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail in pornography case on Rs 50000 surety

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pornography case: Raj Kundra gets bail

Magistrate court in Mumbai grants bail to jailed businessman Raj Kundra in pornographic films case. He was arrested in April this year in a case is related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra (46) had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch in the case.

The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in creation of alleged questionable porn content and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case.

Recently, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in a statement to Mumbai police claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work. She told the police that Viaan Industries Limited was started in the year 2015 by Raj Kundra. He holds 24.50% stake in the company and was its director from April 2015 to July 2020. Later he resigned from the company for some personal reasons. "I have no idea about the 'Hotshots' or 'Bollyfame' apps," she said, according to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the city police in a Mumbai court in connection with a case pertaining to pornographic films.

For the unversed, in April this year, the crime branch filed the first charge sheet in the case against nine people. In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the "main facilitator" in the porn films case. A lot of evidences against Kundra came to light after technical analysis, statements of witnesses and from documents confiscated from his office, it said.

The police said Kundra and Thorpe, in conspiracy with accused arrested earlier, took advantage of financially weak young women who were struggling in the film industry and made obscene movies with them. The pornographic videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications, they said. These videos were sold through subscriptions and Kundra "illegally" earned millions from them, said the charge sheet.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and were sent to jail under judicial custody.