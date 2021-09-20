Shilpa Shetty to judge India's Got Talent after Super Dance Chapter 4, watch promo video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 will soon be seen on India’s Got Talent. She'll be taking up the responsibility of a judge here as well. Shilpa's co-judges and the host of the reality show are yet to be disclosed by the channel. The show will premiere on Sony TV this year. On Monday, the makers of the show shared the first promo of India's Got Talent new season announcing that auditions will begin soon.

In the promo video, Shilpa says that the country is full of talent and invited enthusiasts to download SonyLIV app in order to participate in the reality show. “Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon!,” Sony TV captioned the post on Instagram. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty has recently been in news owing to her husband Raj Kundra's name being involved in a pornography case. Raj Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was remanded to judicial custody for over two months.

As a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Raj recently, Shilpa had gone to Vaishno Devi. Her statement was also recorded by the police. The actress had informed the Mumbai Police that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband.

On Monday, a magistrate court in Mumbai granted bail to the businessman. Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him in July, was also granted bail by the court.

Kundra (46) had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in a supplementary charge-sheet filed by the Mumbai police crime branch in the case. The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in creation of alleged questionable porn content and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case.